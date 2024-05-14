Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $91.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,656,188. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

