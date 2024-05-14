Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CUTR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair raised Cutera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of CUTR opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Cutera has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000,000. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

