First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

