StockNews.com Downgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Matrix Service Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
