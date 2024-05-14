StockNews.com Downgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Matrix Service Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Matrix Service

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at $949,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,439,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 114,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 217,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 382.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

