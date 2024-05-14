Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

