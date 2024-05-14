John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $121.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of JBT opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

