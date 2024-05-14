Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Drops By 35.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of RILYG opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.