Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Up 26.0% in April

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 921,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

