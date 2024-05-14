Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Declines By 41.8%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

