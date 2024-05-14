Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) PT at $404.25

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Watsco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WSO

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.61. Watsco has a 52-week low of $315.17 and a 52-week high of $482.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.