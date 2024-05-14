Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 44.7% in April

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $231.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $233.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
