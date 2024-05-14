Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 44.7% in April

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $231.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $233.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,926,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.