Barclays Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $159.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.25.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.67. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.