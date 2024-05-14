8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.54.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,261,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 8X8 by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 2,024,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 990,352 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

