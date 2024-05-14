Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of Vericity at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericity Stock Performance

Vericity stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vericity has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

About Vericity

Vericity ( NASDAQ:VERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

