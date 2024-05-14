Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $1,285.41

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,296.91.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 632,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,481,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 337.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.2% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,337.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $619.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $628.47 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,308.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
