Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $1,285.41

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,296.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 632,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,481,000 after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 337.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.2% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,337.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $619.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $628.47 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,308.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.