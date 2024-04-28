Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

