Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.89.

Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.43. 41,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.42. The company has a market cap of C$300.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92. Insiders have purchased a total of 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679 in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

