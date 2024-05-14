Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 84.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

BCSF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 10,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

