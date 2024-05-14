Raymond James Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.24. The company had a trading volume of 120,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$630.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

