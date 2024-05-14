Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LFGP stock remained flat at $14.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741. Ledyard Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

