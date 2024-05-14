Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of LFGP stock remained flat at $14.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741. Ledyard Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.
About Ledyard Financial Group
