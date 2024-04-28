57,742 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MBB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $89.80. 2,052,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

