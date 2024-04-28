General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $91,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.43.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.41. 1,244,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,567. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

