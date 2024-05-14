Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 19,088.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $172.62. 1,017,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,580. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

