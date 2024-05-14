Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $73,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,958 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 4,892,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,701. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

