Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 839,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 959,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,824. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

