Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $68,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.35. 1,223,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,493. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.79.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

