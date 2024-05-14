Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 3,563 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. 176,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,244. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.