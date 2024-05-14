Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 829,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,079. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $50.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

