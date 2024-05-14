Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 2,669 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 316,158 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 865.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JXN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $75.74. 575,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,643. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

View Our Latest Report on JXN

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.