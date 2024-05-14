Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $292,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Unilever by 48.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

UL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 1,807,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,519. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

