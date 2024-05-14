11,464 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 217,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 4,112,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

