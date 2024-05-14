RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,971,000 after acquiring an additional 469,280 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RingCentral by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

