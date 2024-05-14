Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 100,603 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of CSX worth $71,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. 13,910,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086,959. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

