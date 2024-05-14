Vise Technologies Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.83. 312,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $169.64.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

