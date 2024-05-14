Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 5,698 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,146 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA COMB remained flat at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,445. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

