Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 2,567 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,268.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $777,773.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $347,679.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,268.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,365 shares of company stock valued at $70,194,683. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CVNA traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,882. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile



Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

