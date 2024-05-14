Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Park National has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park National to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of PRK stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,693. Park National has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park National will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRK. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

