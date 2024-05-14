Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 437,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

