InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

IPO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.32. 85,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a market cap of C$209.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.47. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.2748268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

