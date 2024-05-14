BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $78.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.