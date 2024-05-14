SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV.UN traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.71. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The stock has a market cap of C$114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.38. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
