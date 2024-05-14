SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV.UN traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.71. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654. The stock has a market cap of C$114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.38. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.50.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

