Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.28.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.
Insider Activity
In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
