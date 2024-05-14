Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,408. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.49. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

