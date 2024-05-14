Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday.
Shimmick Price Performance
Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
