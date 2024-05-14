Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $221.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.71. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 119,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $6,649,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.2% in the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

