Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $84.54 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 853,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $84,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 547,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 39,133 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 125,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,526,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

