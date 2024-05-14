Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.42

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of LON VCT traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,318 ($16.55). The company had a trading volume of 42,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,985. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,632 ($20.50). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,279.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,376.72.

Insider Activity at Victrex

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.25) per share, with a total value of £51,760 ($65,008.79). 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCT. Berenberg Bank cut Victrex to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,090 ($26.25) to GBX 1,680 ($21.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($21.98) to GBX 1,680 ($21.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

