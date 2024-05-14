Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,791. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,668.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,400,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,536.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 40,965 shares of company stock worth $363,472 over the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.