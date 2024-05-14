Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,238. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

