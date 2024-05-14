Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $120.15. 37,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,210. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

