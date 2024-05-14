Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at TD Cowen

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPCE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.26.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 24.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. 25,690,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,185,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $517.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 61.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 51.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

